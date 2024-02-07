Nuburu Inc (BURU) Slumps -3.71%, A Loss For Bears

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant it -3.71% during that session. The BURU stock price is -5946.67% off its 52-week high price of $9.07 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Sporting -3.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BURU stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Nuburu Inc shares have moved -1.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have changed -4.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.