NiSource Inc (NI) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 4.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.22B, closed the last trade at $25.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The NI stock price is -15.43% off its 52-week high price of $28.95 and 8.85% above the 52-week low of $22.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.92 million shares.

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NI stock price touched $25.08 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, NiSource Inc shares have moved -5.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) have changed -7.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.