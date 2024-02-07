New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.28B, closed the recent trade at $80.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The EDU stock price is -4.39% off its 52-week high price of $83.73 and 57.64% above the 52-week low of $33.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

Sporting -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EDU stock price touched $80.21 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares have moved 9.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) have changed 6.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.78%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,200.00% and 73.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 78.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.29%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.13% with a share float percentage of 42.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $173.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. held 2.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.83 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $81.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $98.47 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.