Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Gains 1.69%, Causing Bears To Win

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $244.63B, closed the recent trade at $565.28 per share which meant it gained $9.4 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -2.54% off its 52-week high price of $579.64 and 49.52% above the 52-week low of $285.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 million shares.
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information
Sporting 1.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NFLX stock price touched $565.28 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved 16.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed 16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Netflix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.73%, compared to -10.40% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.68%.
NFLX Dividends
Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 16 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.67% with a share float percentage of 85.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 2,849 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.18 million shares worth more than $15.94 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.18 billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 13.86 million shares of worth $6.11 billion while later fund manager owns 11.64 million shares of worth $5.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.