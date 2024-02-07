Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Gains 1.69%, Causing Bears To Win

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $244.63B, closed the recent trade at $565.28 per share which meant it gained $9.4 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -2.54% off its 52-week high price of $579.64 and 49.52% above the 52-week low of $285.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 million shares.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NFLX stock price touched $565.28 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved 16.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed 16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.