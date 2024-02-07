Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.49B, closed the last trade at $56.32 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The NDAQ stock price is -7.81% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 16.76% above the 52-week low of $46.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

Sporting 0.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NDAQ stock price touched $56.32 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Nasdaq Inc shares have moved -3.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have changed 1.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nasdaq Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.55%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.20% and -5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $914 million and $925 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.70% for the current quarter and 22.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -2.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.81%.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 1.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.36% with a share float percentage of 94.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nasdaq Inc having a total of 1,053 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Investor AB with over 58.18 million shares worth more than $2.9 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Investor AB held 11.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 14.39 million shares of worth $796.7 million while later fund manager owns 12.21 million shares of worth $608.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.