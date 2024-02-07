Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $592.48M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -32.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 18.25% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information
Sporting 3.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNDM stock price touched $2.52. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares have moved 5.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.29.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -14.58% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.01% over the past 5 years.
NNDM Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.96% with a share float percentage of 31.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd ADR having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 16.34 million shares worth more than $47.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 7.69% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 15.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.35 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 3.1 million shares of worth $9.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $5.3 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.