Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $592.48M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -32.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 18.25% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 3.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNDM stock price touched $2.52. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares have moved 5.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.29.