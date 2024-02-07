Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.09B, closed the recent trade at $484.05 per share which meant it lost -$13.95 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The MSTR stock price is -50.35% off its 52-week high price of $727.77 and 61.1% above the 52-week low of $188.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MSTR stock price touched $484.05 or saw a rise of 6.02%. Year-to-date, Microstrategy Inc. shares have moved -23.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed -19.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.