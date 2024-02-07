Microchip Technology, Inc.. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 6.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.99B, closed the last trade at $83.25 per share which meant it lost -$2.21 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The MCHP stock price is -13.27% off its 52-week high price of $94.30 and 17.42% above the 52-week low of $68.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MCHP stock price touched $83.25 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Microchip Technology, Inc. shares have moved -7.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have changed -0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.