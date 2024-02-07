Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 6.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 45.00% during that session. The WNW stock price is -675.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.24 and 35.86% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.78K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 45.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WNW stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 34.39%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved -57.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed -56.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 14440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.