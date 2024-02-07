Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.80B, closed the last trade at $36.04 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -37.49% off its 52-week high price of $49.55 and 22.72% above the 52-week low of $27.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.50 million shares.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MTCH stock price touched $36.04 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Match Group Inc. shares have moved -1.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have changed -1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.