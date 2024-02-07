MariaDB Plc (MRDB) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.30M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 26.63% during that session. The MRDB stock price is -1358.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.85K shares.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

Sporting 26.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MRDB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 7.26%. Year-to-date, MariaDB Plc shares have moved -14.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 18270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.