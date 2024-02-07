MariaDB Plc (MRDB) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.30M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 26.63% during that session. The MRDB stock price is -1358.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.85K shares.
MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information
Sporting 26.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MRDB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 7.26%. Year-to-date, MariaDB Plc shares have moved -14.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 18270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.
MariaDB Plc (MRDB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -74.12% over the past 6 months.
MRDB Dividends
MariaDB Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 38.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.24% with a share float percentage of 40.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MariaDB Plc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 6.28 million shares worth more than $5.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Intel Corporation held 9.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.92 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $92514.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.