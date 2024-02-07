Macerich Co. (MAC) Shares Are Up 7.65% YTD

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58B, closed the last trade at $16.61 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 5.59% during that session. The MAC stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $16.84 and 48.4% above the 52-week low of $8.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Sporting 5.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MAC stock price touched $16.61 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Macerich Co. shares have moved 7.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) have changed 11.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

Macerich Co. (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macerich Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.69%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 700.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $224.53 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $228.22 million and $214.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.60% for the current quarter and -5.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -348.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.21%.

MAC Dividends

Macerich Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 4.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.67% with a share float percentage of 93.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macerich Co. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 34.11 million shares worth more than $384.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.81 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.66% shares in the company for having 18.64 million shares of worth $179.64 million while later fund manager owns 14.53 million shares of worth $158.56 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.