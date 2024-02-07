Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Shares Have Loss -2.30% Over The Past Month

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 6.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.37B, closed the last trade at $44.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The KR stock price is -11.94% off its 52-week high price of $50.36 and 6.42% above the 52-week low of $42.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 million shares.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KR stock price touched $44.99 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, Kroger Co. shares have moved -1.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have changed -2.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.