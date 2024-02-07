Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Dropped -1.92% In One Month

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 6.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.64B, closed the last trade at $37.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The KHC stock price is -11.45% off its 52-week high price of $41.47 and 17.55% above the 52-week low of $30.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.01 million shares.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KHC stock price touched $37.21 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Kraft Heinz Co shares have moved 0.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have changed -1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.