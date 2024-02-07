Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 9.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.97B, closed the last trade at $26.80 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The KSS stock price is -29.66% off its 52-week high price of $34.75 and 34.03% above the 52-week low of $17.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KSS stock price touched $26.80 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Kohl’s Corp. shares have moved -6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) have changed 1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.