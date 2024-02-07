Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Disappoints Wall Street With 14.32% Stock Price Gain

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.33M, closed the last trade at $4.79 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 14.32% during that session. The KOD stock price is -104.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 71.4% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 828.53K shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Sporting 14.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KOD stock price touched $4.79 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Kodiak Sciences Inc shares have moved 57.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) have changed 59.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.