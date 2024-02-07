Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Disappoints Wall Street With 14.32% Stock Price Gain

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.33M, closed the last trade at $4.79 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 14.32% during that session. The KOD stock price is -104.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 71.4% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 828.53K shares.
Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information
Sporting 14.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KOD stock price touched $4.79 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Kodiak Sciences Inc shares have moved 57.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) have changed 59.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.
Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Kodiak Sciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.88%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.05% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 27.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.40%.
KOD Dividends
Kodiak Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 87.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kodiak Sciences Inc having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 17.31 million shares worth more than $119.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 33.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.1 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $6.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $1.64 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.