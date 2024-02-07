KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF): What Is Good About Stock?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $704.39M, closed the recent trade at $10.16 per share which meant it lost -$1.61 on the day or -13.65% during that session. The KREF stock price is -59.84% off its 52-week high price of $16.24 and 2.17% above the 52-week low of $9.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.94K shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) trade information

Sporting -13.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KREF stock price touched $10.16 or saw a rise of 17.67%. Year-to-date, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares have moved -23.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) have changed -22.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.