Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 8.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.30B, closed the last trade at $53.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The JCI stock price is -32.24% off its 52-week high price of $70.43 and 10.06% above the 52-week low of $47.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.24 million shares.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JCI stock price touched $53.26 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Johnson Controls International plc shares have moved -7.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have changed -6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.