Investors In Fox Corporation (FOXA) Will Start Making Money Again

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.36B, closed the last trade at $31.62 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The FOXA stock price is -17.84% off its 52-week high price of $37.26 and 9.33% above the 52-week low of $28.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FOXA stock price touched $31.62 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have changed 4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.