Investor Trust Slackened After United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) Shares Gained By $0.74

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.36B, closed the recent trade at $46.33 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The X stock price is -8.35% off its 52-week high price of $50.20 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $20.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the X stock price touched $46.33 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corp. shares have moved -4.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) have changed -4.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.