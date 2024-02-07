Investor Trust Slackened After Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Shares Gained By $0.4

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.21B, closed the last trade at $22.26 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The MFC stock price is -0.63% off its 52-week high price of $22.40 and 23.32% above the 52-week low of $17.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MFC stock price touched $22.26 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Manulife Financial Corp. shares have moved 0.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) have changed 1.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.