Investor Confidence Shakens After Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Share Prices Loss -$2.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.86B, closed the last trade at $55.39 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The TSN stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $63.49 and 18.87% above the 52-week low of $44.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TSN stock price touched $55.39 or saw a rise of 9.51%. Year-to-date, Tyson Foods, Inc. shares have moved 3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have changed 0.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.