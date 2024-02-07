Investor Confidence Shakens After Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Share Prices Loss -$2.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.86B, closed the last trade at $55.39 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The TSN stock price is -14.62% off its 52-week high price of $63.49 and 18.87% above the 52-week low of $44.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) trade information
Sporting -3.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TSN stock price touched $55.39 or saw a rise of 9.51%. Year-to-date, Tyson Foods, Inc. shares have moved 3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have changed 0.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Tyson Foods, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.72%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,150.00% and 360.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.08 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
TSN Dividends
Tyson Foods, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.94 at a share yield of 3.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.51% with a share float percentage of 83.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyson Foods, Inc. having a total of 1,019 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 37.97 million shares worth more than $1.94 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 13.30% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 8.9 million shares of worth $454.02 million while later fund manager owns 6.8 million shares of worth $347.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.