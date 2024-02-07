Investor Confidence Shakens After Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Share Prices Gain $0.03

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.05B, closed the last trade at $38.79 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The SYF stock price is -2.81% off its 52-week high price of $39.88 and 31.45% above the 52-week low of $26.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 million shares.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SYF stock price touched $38.79 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Synchrony Financial shares have moved 1.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have changed -0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.