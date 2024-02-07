Investor Confidence Shakens After 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) Share Prices Gain $0.49

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.06B, closed the recent trade at $94.25 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The MMM stock price is -24.36% off its 52-week high price of $117.21 and 9.44% above the 52-week low of $85.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 million shares.

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MMM stock price touched $94.25 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, 3M Co. shares have moved -13.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) have changed -13.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

3M Co. (MMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3M Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.11%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.50% and 3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.11 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.49 billion and $7.87 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.00% for the current quarter and -4.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.11%.

MMM Dividends

3M Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.26 at a share yield of 6.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.08% with a share float percentage of 66.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3M Co. having a total of 2,381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 49.03 million shares worth more than $4.61 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.73 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 17.43 million shares of worth $1.64 billion while later fund manager owns 13.26 million shares of worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.