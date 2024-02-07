Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.17

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.42B, closed the recent trade at $20.66 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -5.36% during that session. The EXEL stock price is -17.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.34 and 21.83% above the 52-week low of $16.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Sporting -5.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EXEL stock price touched $20.66 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Exelixis Inc shares have moved -13.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) have changed -8.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.