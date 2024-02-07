Investor Confidence Dwindles After Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Shares Gain By About 0.28

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 6.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the last trade at $18.64 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The M stock price is -30.53% off its 52-week high price of $24.33 and 43.45% above the 52-week low of $10.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.04 million shares.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the M stock price touched $18.64 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Macy’s Inc shares have moved -7.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have changed -0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.