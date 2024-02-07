Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.66%

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -5.66% during that session. The IKT stock price is -99.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 71.89% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.75K shares.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information
Sporting -5.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IKT stock price touched $2.81 or saw a rise of 16.12%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 121.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed 100.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 8780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.58%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -76.13% over the past 5 years.
IKT Dividends
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.43% with a share float percentage of 16.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $1.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 88310.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 79292.0 shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 7013.0 shares of worth $28949.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.