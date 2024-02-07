Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.66%

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -5.66% during that session. The IKT stock price is -99.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 71.89% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.75K shares.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting -5.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IKT stock price touched $2.81 or saw a rise of 16.12%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 121.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed 100.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 8780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.