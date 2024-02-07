ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Is A Buy According To Analysts

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.47B, closed the recent trade at $12.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The ING stock price is -18.81% off its 52-week high price of $15.22 and 14.13% above the 52-week low of $11.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ING stock price touched $12.81 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, ING Groep N.V. ADR shares have moved -14.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) have changed -11.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.