Immunome Inc (IMNM) Estimation And Forecast

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $987.49M, closed the last trade at $23.11 per share which meant it gained $6.23 on the day or 36.91% during that session. The IMNM stock price is 15.66% off its 52-week high price of $19.49 and 82.52% above the 52-week low of $4.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.34K shares.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Sporting 36.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMNM stock price touched $23.11 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, Immunome Inc shares have moved 115.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) have changed 107.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.38.