How Will T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 4.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.53B, closed the last trade at $161.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The TMUS stock price is -3.07% off its 52-week high price of $165.95 and 22.41% above the 52-week low of $124.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.48 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TMUS stock price touched $161.00 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, T-Mobile US Inc shares have moved 0.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have changed -1.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.83.