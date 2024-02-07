How Will Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Perform In Months To Come?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.93M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.97% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -378.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.13K shares.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting -3.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QUBT stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved -19.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed -10.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.