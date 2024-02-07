How Will Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Perform In Months To Come?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.93M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.97% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -378.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.13K shares.
Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information
Sporting -3.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QUBT stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved -19.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed -10.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.
Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -38.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 196.30%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2k and $120k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4,900.00% for the current quarter and 66.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.96% over the past 5 years.
QUBT Dividends
Quantum Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.