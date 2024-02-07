How Will Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.37 and has seen 5.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.69B, closed the last trade at $13.13 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The PR stock price is -17.36% off its 52-week high price of $15.41 and 32.52% above the 52-week low of $8.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.75 million shares.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PR stock price touched $13.13 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corp shares have moved -3.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) have changed -2.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.