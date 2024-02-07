How Will O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Perform In Months To Come?

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44B, closed the recent trade at $15.75 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 9.60% during that session. The OI stock price is -49.65% off its 52-week high price of $23.57 and 13.9% above the 52-week low of $13.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 million shares.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) trade information

Sporting 9.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OI stock price touched $15.75 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, O-I Glass Inc shares have moved -3.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) have changed -0.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.