How Will O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Perform In Months To Come?

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44B, closed the recent trade at $15.75 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 9.60% during that session. The OI stock price is -49.65% off its 52-week high price of $23.57 and 13.9% above the 52-week low of $13.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 million shares.
O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) trade information
Sporting 9.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OI stock price touched $15.75 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, O-I Glass Inc shares have moved -3.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) have changed -0.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.
O-I Glass Inc (OI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that O-I Glass Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.21%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.10% and -61.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.69 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.10% for the current quarter and -2.80% for the next.
OI Dividends
O-I Glass Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.