How Will Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $781.32M, closed the recent trade at $8.03 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -272.1% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 29.02% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information
Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLRN stock price touched $8.03 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved 7.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed 6.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
SLRN Dividends
Acelyrin Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.15% with a share float percentage of 111.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acelyrin Inc having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $195.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP held 9.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.84 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $29.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $23.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.