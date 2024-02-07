How Will Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $781.32M, closed the recent trade at $8.03 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -272.1% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 29.02% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLRN stock price touched $8.03 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved 7.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed 6.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.