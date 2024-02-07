How Is The Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.73B, closed the last trade at $34.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The WMB stock price is -9.18% off its 52-week high price of $37.45 and 18.95% above the 52-week low of $27.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.51 million shares.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WMB stock price touched $34.30 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Williams Cos Inc shares have moved -1.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) have changed -3.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.