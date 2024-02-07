How Is The Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 3.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -1529.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 14.81% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.53K shares.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNSP stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 16.92%. Year-to-date, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -78.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed -77.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.