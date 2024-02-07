How Is Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.70B, closed the last trade at $83.24 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The IR stock price is -0.93% off its 52-week high price of $84.01 and 37.72% above the 52-week low of $51.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) trade information

Sporting 0.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IR stock price touched $83.24 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares have moved 7.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) have changed 11.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.