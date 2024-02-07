How Is Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.70B, closed the last trade at $83.24 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The IR stock price is -0.93% off its 52-week high price of $84.01 and 37.72% above the 52-week low of $51.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.
Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) trade information
Sporting 0.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IR stock price touched $83.24 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares have moved 7.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) have changed 11.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.
Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.61%, compared to 8.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 21.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.04%.
IR Dividends
Ingersoll-Rand Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.78% with a share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ingersoll-Rand Inc having a total of 1,075 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 45.52 million shares worth more than $2.98 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 40.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 billion and represent 10.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 12.63 million shares of worth $825.79 million while later fund manager owns 10.91 million shares of worth $712.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.