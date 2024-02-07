How Is DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.73B, closed the last trade at $112.34 per share which meant it gained $4.22 on the day or 3.90% during that session. The DASH stock price is 1.65% off its 52-week high price of $110.49 and 54.16% above the 52-week low of $51.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

Sporting 3.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DASH stock price touched $112.34 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc shares have moved 13.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.