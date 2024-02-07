How Is DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.73B, closed the last trade at $112.34 per share which meant it gained $4.22 on the day or 3.90% during that session. The DASH stock price is 1.65% off its 52-week high price of $110.49 and 54.16% above the 52-week low of $51.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.
DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information
Sporting 3.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DASH stock price touched $112.34 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc shares have moved 13.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.
DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that DoorDash Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.05%, compared to 21.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.11% over the past 5 years.
DASH Dividends
DoorDash Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.18% with a share float percentage of 92.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc having a total of 737 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 34.93 million shares worth more than $2.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 9.55% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 27.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 billion and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.65% shares in the company for having 17.0 million shares of worth $1.3 billion while later fund manager owns 8.99 million shares of worth $687.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.