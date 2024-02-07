How Is Diversified Healthcare Trust. (NASDAQ: DHC) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $605.93M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The DHC stock price is -57.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 74.6% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DHC stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed -21.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.