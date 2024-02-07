How Is Diversified Healthcare Trust. (NASDAQ: DHC) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $605.93M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The DHC stock price is -57.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 74.6% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information
Sporting -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DHC stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed -21.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 218.75%, compared to -5.80% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.
DHC Dividends
Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.77% with a share float percentage of 82.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversified Healthcare Trust having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.83 million shares worth more than $53.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Flat Footed LLC, with the holding of over 23.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.85 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.16% shares in the company for having 12.36 million shares of worth $16.81 million while later fund manager owns 10.12 million shares of worth $21.14 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.22% of company’s outstanding stock.