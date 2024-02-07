How Is Deutsche Bank AG.(NYSE: DB) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.24B, closed the recent trade at $12.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -4.78% during that session. The DB stock price is -11.62% off its 52-week high price of $14.02 and 29.54% above the 52-week low of $8.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Sporting -4.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DB stock price touched $12.56 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank AG shares have moved -7.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have changed -10.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.52.