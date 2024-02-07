How Is Abbvie Inc.(NYSE: ABBV) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 7.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.95B, closed the last trade at $173.29 per share which meant it gained $2.03 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The ABBV stock price is 0.09% off its 52-week high price of $173.13 and 24.43% above the 52-week low of $130.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ABBV stock price touched $173.29 or saw a rise of 0.39%. Year-to-date, Abbvie Inc shares have moved 11.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have changed 6.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.