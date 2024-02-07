Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.89B, closed the last trade at $18.08 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The PEAK stock price is -51.94% off its 52-week high price of $27.47 and 15.71% above the 52-week low of $15.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.50 million shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PEAK stock price touched $18.08 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares have moved -8.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have changed -7.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.