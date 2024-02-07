Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07B, closed the last trade at $15.93 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.44% during that session. The HR stock price is -34.78% off its 52-week high price of $21.47 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $13.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

Sporting 2.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HR stock price touched $15.93 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares have moved -7.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have changed -5.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.10%, compared to -5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and 47.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.96 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $334.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $329.4 million and $329 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.60% for the current quarter and 1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.14% over the past 5 years.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 7.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.56% with a share float percentage of 104.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Inc having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 63.53 million shares worth more than $1.2 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cohen & Steers Inc. held 16.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 53.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 14.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 16.05 million shares of worth $313.37 million while later fund manager owns 11.91 million shares of worth $181.89 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.