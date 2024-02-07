Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Investors To Make Money Again

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 9.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The HBI stock price is -43.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.45 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $3.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.59 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HBI stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 6.64%. Year-to-date, Hanesbrands Inc shares have moved 0.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) have changed 11.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.33.