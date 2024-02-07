Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.88B, closed the recent trade at $8.42 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The HLN stock price is -7.48% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 11.05% above the 52-week low of $7.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HLN stock price touched $8.42 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc ADR shares have moved 2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have changed -2.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.