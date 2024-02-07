Groupon Inc (GRPN) Has Risen 8.99%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.31M, closed the last trade at $15.52 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 8.99% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -4.7% off its 52-week high price of $16.25 and 81.38% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Sporting 8.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRPN stock price touched $15.52 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Groupon Inc shares have moved 20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed 14.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.