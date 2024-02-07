Gap, Inc. (GPS): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.34B, closed the last trade at $19.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The GPS stock price is -11.63% off its 52-week high price of $22.08 and 63.5% above the 52-week low of $7.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.60 million shares.

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GPS stock price touched $19.78 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, Gap, Inc. shares have moved -5.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed -4.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gap, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 87.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 385.00%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 129.30% and 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.10%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.22 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 392.27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.21%.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.59 at a share yield of 2.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.73% with a share float percentage of 112.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gap, Inc. having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.48 million shares worth more than $334.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 26.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $239.35 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.26% shares in the company for having 26.73 million shares of worth $238.7 million while later fund manager owns 8.75 million shares of worth $78.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.