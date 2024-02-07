Equillium Inc (EQ) Gains 53.75%, Causing Bears To Win

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.20M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 53.75% during that session. The EQ stock price is -4.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 63.41% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.12K shares.

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Sporting 53.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EQ stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, Equillium Inc shares have moved 70.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) have changed 49.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.