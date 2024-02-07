Equillium Inc (EQ) Gains 53.75%, Causing Bears To Win

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.20M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 53.75% during that session. The EQ stock price is -4.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 63.41% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.12K shares.
Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information
Sporting 53.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EQ stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, Equillium Inc shares have moved 70.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) have changed 49.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.
Equillium Inc (EQ) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Equillium Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.12%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 209.70%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -70.20% over the past 5 years.
EQ Dividends
Equillium Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders
Insiders own 36.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.12% with a share float percentage of 41.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equillium Inc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $3.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC held 12.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.89 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.