Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -721.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.00K shares.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information
Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ENVB stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 25.44%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc shares have moved -34.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -33.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 55620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Enveric Biosciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.79%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.60% and 48.20% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.79% over the past 5 years.
ENVB Dividends
Enveric Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.14% with a share float percentage of 8.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enveric Biosciences Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 4.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29578.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99677.0 and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 12515.0 shares of worth $42175.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.