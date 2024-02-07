Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -721.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.00K shares.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ENVB stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 25.44%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc shares have moved -34.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -33.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 55620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.