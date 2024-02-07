Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): What Are The Positives?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.68B, closed the recent trade at $104.68 per share which meant it gained $10.42 on the day or 11.06% during that session. The EMR stock price is 3.88% off its 52-week high price of $100.62 and 26.5% above the 52-week low of $76.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.
Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information
Sporting 11.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EMR stock price touched $104.68 or saw a fall of -0.27%. Year-to-date, Emerson Electric Co. shares have moved 7.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have changed 9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Emerson Electric Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.14%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 14.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.80%.
17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.92 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
EMR Dividends
Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.14 at a share yield of 2.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.