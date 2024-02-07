Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): What Are The Positives?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.68B, closed the recent trade at $104.68 per share which meant it gained $10.42 on the day or 11.06% during that session. The EMR stock price is 3.88% off its 52-week high price of $100.62 and 26.5% above the 52-week low of $76.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Sporting 11.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EMR stock price touched $104.68 or saw a fall of -0.27%. Year-to-date, Emerson Electric Co. shares have moved 7.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have changed 9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.